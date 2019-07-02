How People In WWE Are Reacting To Paul Heyman And Eric Bischoff

Fightful.com noted the following regarding how people within WWE are reacting to the news that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff will be Creative Directors of RAW and Smackdown respectively:

– One wrestler said it was “wasted energy “to even think anything really changing in WWE.

– Another wrestler said they had a “wait and see” approach. They didn’t trust Vince McMahon to allow anyone else have creative say without being touched.

– Another wrestler said that Paul Heyman has already proved helpful in his previous role, and has went out of his way to help talent.

– Another wrestler mentioned he thought the change was “building up hope that won’t live up to the hype”. They didn’t expect anything to drastically change.

PWInsider.com is reporting that there didn’t appear to be any significant differences backstage at tonight’s RAW. Paul Heyman’s new ideas are expected to be implemented over time.