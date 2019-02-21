How People In WWE Are Reportedly Reacting To The Corey Graves Story

Brad Shepard of the Oh, You Didn’t Know podcast commented on how people within WWE are reacting to the Corey Graves divorce story:

“So the Corey Graves/Carmella situation was a hot topic at WWE headquarters.”

“So I was told [by a source in WWE] that Corey was really cool and I’m not going to go into some of the personal details that I was made aware of, but essentially the situation was chalked up to life on the road.”

“You’ve read the reports and I don’t know what’s true, you know. Was there an extramarital affair and there was a report that came out saying they’ve been separated for months. I just know what I was told is that Corey’s really cool and you know basically this was just a situation of a casualty of life on the road.”