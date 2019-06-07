How People Reacted To Jon Moxley Shoots, Shinsuke Nakamura Talks Retirement

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that wrestlers contacted about Jon Moxley’s recent interviews are not denying any of the things he said about WWE. Meltzer noted that, “One person who was not close to him at all and felt he was a guy who couldn’t be happy said they listened to him on the Jericho podcast and felt he was very honest from this perspective, that the system in place is obviously broken and that’s not a secret nor is there any doubt about it, and that even Vince McMahon realizes that.”

– In an interview with StraitTimes.com, Shinsuke Nakamura commented on when he wants to retire from wrestling:

“I want to wrestle at least five more years. I’m 39 now. (Former MLB) baseball player Ichiro Suzuki retired at 45 and he was such an influence for Japanese sportsmen, especially those who lived in other countries. And so I need to wrestle until I’m 45 years old.”