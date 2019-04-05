How Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Felt About Ambrose’s Heel Turn

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Seth Rollins talked about how him and Dean Ambrose didn’t like Ambrose’s heel turn:

“The way that affected Ambrose, that wasn’t really his best look. No one wanted to see us fight each other, we had been through that, it didn’t feel good. I was upset, he was clearly upset and people didn’t want to see it, they wanted to see us be brothers and care about each other.”

“At the end of the day, I was happy to have that one last match with my Shield brothers by my side. It was one of the most emotional experiences I’ve ever had in a wrestling ring and it felt so good. Whenever we’re back on the same side, it’s so easy, it’s so much fun. Knowing that was the last one, I think we all felt it, were able to soak it in and enjoy that match. That propelled me and gave me all of the momentum I needed heading into WrestleMania.”