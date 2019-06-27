How Some People In WWE Are Reportedly Reacting To Eric Bischoff

There is belief that certain former WWE talents that were formerly with TNA aren’t understanding why WWE is bringing back Eric Bischoff in a creative role. Here is Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted about the situation:

“You know there’s a lot of people who were in TNA that are in WWE — to say that they’re baffled is the understatement of the year. I mean they’re just like rolling their eyes, I mean none of them had a clue either. I mean they can’t even believe it.”

“They’re like, ‘How can someone be so out of touch’ and the thing was and I’ve heard this from a lot of people: ‘Vince really doesn’t know anything about wrestling outside of WWE — AT ALL!’ I mean that’s kinda the conclusion and I’m not just talking about ex TNA guys in that company. I mean that’s been the consensus of people in and around that company across the board. ‘Wow, we know he doesn’t follow wrestling and he doesn’t watch wrestling, but he doesn’t know anything about wrestling anymore outside of his walls.’”