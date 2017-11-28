How The WWE Locker Room Reacted To Braun Strowman’s Push

In a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Braun Strowman opened up about how the WWE locker room reacted to his main event push:

“Yeah, there was a little bit of animosity, I could tell. But, you know, this is a great place. It’s a great company to work for. And I won everyone over because of how hard I worked, putting my body on the line and doing everything I can to get better — listening, watching other matches, watching the whole entire show.”

“At first, yes there were some of those guys who had been working years and years and years just to get here. But it’s not like I didn’t put in my time and pay my dues to get here. I traveled around the world competing in strongman contests, paying my way to do all that on my own dime for years. And then I had an opportunity when WWE saw me at The World’s Strongest Man. We talked, exchanged information.”

“I went down and had a trial and earned a spot in the developmental program down at the Performance Center and worked my tail off down there, earned a spot on NXT, got called up, and continued to work hard and get to where we’re at now.”