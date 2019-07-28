How The WWE RAW Reunion Helped Out Steve Austin In A Big Way

El Segundo Brewing Co., which manufactures Steve Austin’s Broken Skull IPA beer, noted the following about the exposure that the brand received from WWE’s RAW Reunion:

We’ve received hundreds, if not thousands, of inquires as to where you can find Broken Skull IPA. Currently, Broken Skull is only available in Southern CA, and sometimes Portland, OR, roughly in the vicinity of the Broken Skulls on the map. The good news is we are working on distribution plans to reach the masses. If you are a prospective distributor, please send us an email at rob@elsegundobrewing.com

We just signed up with Craft Brewers Guild about a month ago. As you know, they have a pretty far reach, especially on the East Coast. While nothing is in concrete yet, the logical next move would be to put Broken Skull IPA into the CBG/Sheehan network back East. We will definitely be scaling up production on this beer as are orders have already increased since this wonderful exposure.