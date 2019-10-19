How Tyson Fury Is Reportedly Doing At The WWE Performance Center

In an interview with BleacherReport.com, Triple H commented on Tyson Fury’s training for the match at Crown Jewel against Braun Strowman.

“I was blown away,” Triple H admitted. “I sent Vince [McMahon] a video of him about 45 minutes after the first day he was at the Performance Center, and I said, ‘You’re not going to believe this, look at what he’s already doing.’”

“He picks it up so quickly because he’s so laser-focused on it. He wants to put on this epic show,” he said. “He has the desire for it to be great. He’s asking for more; he wants more; he’s jumping in with both feet. It’s almost like having to pull the reins back a little bit to get him to slow down and say, ‘maybe we don’t want to do that quite yet.’ It’s amazing to see that level of dedication.”