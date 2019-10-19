How Tyson Fury Is Reportedly Doing At The WWE Performance Center

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

In an interview with BleacherReport.com, Triple H commented on Tyson Fury’s training for the match at Crown Jewel against Braun Strowman.

“I was blown away,” Triple H admitted. “I sent Vince [McMahon] a video of him about 45 minutes after the first day he was at the Performance Center, and I said, ‘You’re not going to believe this, look at what he’s already doing.’”

“He picks it up so quickly because he’s so laser-focused on it. He wants to put on this epic show,” he said. “He has the desire for it to be great. He’s asking for more; he wants more; he’s jumping in with both feet. It’s almost like having to pull the reins back a little bit to get him to slow down and say, ‘maybe we don’t want to do that quite yet.’ It’s amazing to see that level of dedication.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR