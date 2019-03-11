How Vince McMahon Allegedly Felt About Enzo Amore

In an interview with the Title Match Network, Enzo Amore talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon:

“I wouldn’t be remiss to say that I was probably his favorite character he had on his show for about a year. Maybe he hated me, maybe he thought it was the funniest thing. I don’t know, but I was booked more than any other guy with the microphone on TV for a year. For a rookie year, me and Big Cass were the #1 merchandise sellers in the company and that is what Vince likes – money. So, if Vince likes John Cena, why does he like John Cena? Because he’s the top guy in the company and makes money. He shows up every day, does his job to the best of his ability. Nobody can say that Enzo didn’t show up and got his f—ing ass kicked, hopped up, and then did it again the next night.”

“The first time I talked to Vince, I brought him this book. I said, ‘For the past four years you’ve been investing in me, I want you to know that I haven’t been taking that lightly. Since I’m on salary for NXT/WWE, I take that to mean I’m on clock all day, everyday. Because of it, I’ve written about 4,000 pages of material here, and everything that I’ve said on your program, I’ve highlighted. I make music, and this happened after I got knocked out in the pay-per-view, and if I can never wrestle again, I want you to know that this is what I’ve been doing.’ Then I shook his hand and I left.”

“Everyone says to have a relationship with Vince, but I was like ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell.’ I shake his hand, but I’d avoid him. Every time we saw him, he’d smile and shake our hands. I was always in-character when I saw him. I never left it, so he never knew the person. I knew that I was Hunter’s red-headed stepchild. He’d sit me in a room, browbeat me and tell me I’m about to be fired. Then the next night I get handed a microphone and am in the main event of Monday Night RAW. Vince is the one calling the shots.”