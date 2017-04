How Was This Week’s Total Divas Viewership?

Last night’s episode of WWE Total Divas on the E! network drew 669,000 viewers. This is down from the mid-season finale in late January, which drew 696,000 viewers.

This week’s Total Divas ranked #14 on the Cable Top 150. The mid-season finale in January ranked #32.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the sixth season:

Episode 1: 632,000 viewers

Episode 2: 461,000 viewers

Episode 3: 595,000 viewers

Episode 4: 563,000 viewers

Episode 5: 556,000 viewers

Episode 6: 705,000 viewers

Episode 7: 734,000 viewers

Episode 8: 584,000 viewers

Episode 9: 580,000 viewers

Episode 10: 696,000 viewers

Episode 11: 669,000 viewers

Episode 12: