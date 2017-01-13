How Was TNA Impact Viewers This Week?

Last night’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring The Wolves vs. TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys in the main event, drew 277,000 viewers.

This is down from last week’s 290,000 viewers for the episode that aired on a slight tape delay from Orlando.

This week’s show ranked #134 on the Cable Top 150, down from last week’s #118 ranking.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: