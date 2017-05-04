How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership For The Post-WrestleMania Edition?

This week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring all the fallout from Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view, drew 2.885 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.698 million viewers for the go-home episode.

SmackDown was #3 in viewership on cable for the night, behind Tucker Carlson and The O’Reilly Factor. SmackDown was #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

The SmackDown after WrestleMania 32 drew 2.444 million viewers last year but that was a taped show that aired on Thursday night.

In comparison, Monday’s post-WrestleMania 33 edition of RAW drew 3.767 million viewers, up from last week’s 3.292 million viewers.

Below is our 2017 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3rd Episode: 2.596 million viewers

January 10th Episode: 2.533 million viewers

January 17th Episode: 2.652 million viewers

January 24th Episode: 2.556 million viewers

January 31st Episode: 2.817 million viewers

February 7th Episode: 2.627 million viewers

February 14th Episode: 2.626 million viewers

February 21st Episode: 2.792 million viewers

February 28th Episode: 2.566 million viewers

March 7th Episode: 2.738 million viewers

March 14th Episode: 2.628 million viewers

March 21st Episode: 2.647 million viewers

March 28th Episode: 2.698 million viewers

April 4th Episode: 2.885 million viewers

April 11th Episode: