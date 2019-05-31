How WWE Allegedly Feels About AEW So Far

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho commented on how WWE is reacting to AEW so far:

“They know exactly what is going on, they have the daily social media reports, the analytics, the demographics. I know we had 200 thousand Google searches that’s up there with NFL numbers.”

“I’m sure they are watching, and they are not very happy with what happened. You can’t tell me a show that had Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes, Jim Ross, Bret Hart, Dean Malenko calling the matches backstage, didn’t make WWE angry.”

“Now, WWE is a juggernaut. They are not going anywhere, they have money to last decades, and decades, and decades. They have a huge talent roster, but this is a scene change. This puts WWE on watch.”

Jericho also talked about his AEW World Title match with Hangman Adam Page taking place at All Out in Chicago.