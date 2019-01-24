How WWE Feels About All Elite Wrestling, RAW Viewership Drops

– During Wednesday’s NXT Takeover conference call, Triple H commented on how WWE feels about All Elite Wrestling:

“It’s clearly something that we’ll keep an eye on, and clearly something that they’re out there doing their business, but we’ll do what is right for our business… we’ll continue to monitor everything and we say it all the time, but it’s not just a competitor like that – we compete against everything… when you’re a content provider, you compete against everything, including sleep and everything else.”

– The Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW drew 2.462 million viewers which was down from last week’s 2.722 million viewers. RAW 25, which aired on year ago, drew 4.530 million viewers.

Here are the hourly numbers:

2,840,000

2,403,000

2,143,000