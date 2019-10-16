How WWE – FOX Are Reacting To TV Viewership Decline

There has been speculation about how WWE and FOX are handling declining television viewership. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed FOX’s point of view and what WWE might do to improve numbers:

“FOX will be fine with it, even at that number FOX will be fine with it for a long, long time. I mean they’re gonna have to get way lower before FOX starts panicking. I think people think FOX is gonna pull it, I mean that’s not happening — that may never happen, but it’s not gonna happen any time soon no matter what.”

“I think we’re gonna see a lot of crazy stuff every week because it’s almost like we’re in this period where they’re gonna throw a whole bunch against the wall and hope that something sticks. I think that’s the kinda period we have and there’s no great pressure — I mean that’s the one good thing — there’s no great pressure because, I mean the money’s through the roof.”