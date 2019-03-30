How WWE Has Reacted To Chris Jericho Joining All Elite Wrestling

During his recent podcast, Chris Jericho talked about how WWE has reacted to him joining All Elite Wrestling:

“I’ve been kind of removed from the annals of history.”

“I asked the other day if I could have a couple of their guys on my podcast to promote Mania and I was told ‘no, it’s not appropriate because you’re in AEW.’ I am banned from WWE.”

“I know that they had to take some videos down from UpUpDownDown of me playing. They edited some stuff from the Edge and Christian Show that had my name on it.”