How WWE Reportedly Reacted To Hulk Hogan On RAW

Wrestling reporter Brad Shepard noted the following about Hulk Hogan’s recent appearance on WWE RAW to pay tribute to Gene Okerlund:

I talked to a source in #WWE today about Hulk Hogan: His Gene Okerlund tribute on #RAW was very well received at WWE HQ and they felt by the fans too. His new t-shirt sold well that night at Raw but otherwise he hasn’t made much noise in terms of merchandise sales. 1/2 — Brad Shepard (@TheBradShepard) January 17, 2019