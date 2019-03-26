Huge Match Already Being Advertised For WWE Survivor Series

Even though there is a “card subject to change” policy, a traditional RAW vs. Smackdown elimination match for Survior Series is already being advertised. With tickets set to go on sale, the advertisement is promoting Team RAW with Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman vs. Team Smackdown with Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, and Samoa Joe.

