Huge Match Announced For WWE SmackDown Live

WWE announced the following:

Kurt Angle’s farewell tour is about to hit SmackDown LIVE in the biggest way possible. Oh, it’s true.

Angle’s final match ever on the blue brand will take place this Tuesday night when the WWE Hall of Famer takes on AJ Styles. The two Superstars share a rich history, but this will be the first time the two have ever locked up in a WWE ring.

Angle has long been a cornerstone of the SmackDown brand and will undoubtedly create one last classic moment against The Phenomenal One. Watch as history is made this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network.