Huge Match Revealed For The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble PPV

This week’s episode of WWE Main Event included an interesting announcement for the Royal Rumble.

During the show, it was announced that Becky Lynch will get her rematch with Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble.

This week’s episode of WWE Main Event (which airs on Hulu and two weeks later on the WWE Network) is recap show looking back at this week’s episodes of Raw and SmackDown LIVE. Scott Stanford, who hosts the show, said that Lynch would face Asuka at the Royal Rumble after footage aired of their SmackDown LIVE segment with Charlotte Flair.

Here is a clip of the announcement.

They really announced @WWEAsuka vs @BeckyLynchWWE for the title at the Royal Rumble on Main Event 🤔😳 pic.twitter.com/PuE2blELYJ — Kim (@kimberlasskick) December 21, 2018

Asuka won the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Lynch at WWE TLC, defeating her and Flair in a Triple Threat TLC Match. The finish continued Lynch and Charlotte’s storylines with Ronda Rousey. Rousey came out, pushed down a ladder that Lynch and Charlotte were on, and Asuka climbed another ladder to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Lynch facing Asuka at the Royal Rumble doesn’t rule out that she will be in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match as well.

Royal Rumble takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday, January 27, 2019. In addition to Asuka vs. Lynch and both Royal Rumble matches, Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman has also been confirmed for the event.