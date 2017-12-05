Huge Stipulation Added To Top Match At WWE Clash Of Champions

As noted, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura will face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at the Clash Of Champions PPV. WWE has announced that Shane McMahon will be the special guest referee and if Owens and Zayn lose the match, then they will be fired from the WWE.

The Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event takes place on Sunday, December 17th, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive SmackDown Live brand event. Here is the updated card:

— WWE Title Match: AJ Styles © vs. Jinder Mahal

— WWE United States Title Triple Threat Match: Baron Corbin © vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

— WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Lumberjack Match: Charlotte Flair © vs. Natalya

— WWE SmackDown Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match: The Usos © vs. Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. The New Day vs. Rusev & Aiden English

— Tag Team Match: Randy Orton & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn – Shane McMahon will be the special guest referee. If Owens & Zayn lose, they are fired from WWE