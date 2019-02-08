Huge WWE SummerSlam Match Rumored, MMA Fighter’s All Elite Wrestling Tease

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the angle with Becky Lynch and Stephanie McMahon could be leading to a match between the two of them for Summerslam. F4WOnline.com noted the following:
“This is most definitely not a done deal, but we know an idea for Becky Lynch vs. Stephanie McMahon at Summer Slam was suggested, and a second company source has said it is being talked about.”
– MMA fighter Aaron Chalmers has teased joining All Elite Wrestling:
This Saturday we are ready for war!!!!!!
3 rounds of kicking the shit out of the guy who is trying to take everything from me
Then @AEWrestling I’m coming for everything you have 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/laor7abgtB
— Aaron Chalmers (@AaronCGShore) February 6, 2019