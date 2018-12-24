Hulk Hogan Asks Fans “Who Did I Forget To Put Over?”

Hulk Hogan took to Twitter today to ask fans, “Who did I forget to put over?”

“The Hulkster” asked this after question after retweeting videos of him dropping the WCW World Heavyweight Champioship to Lex Luger in 1997 and Goldberg in 1998.

When Lex Luger beat Hollywood Hulk Hogan for the WCW title, August 1997. Just look and listen to that crowd! 🗣️🔥 pic.twitter.com/b6tX69CTRN — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) December 22, 2018

Who did I forget to put over? Brother! Lol. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 23, 2018

Hogan then brought up losing to “The Genius” Lanny Poffo (on Saturday’s Night Main Event on November 25, 1989, via count-out due to interference from Mr. Perfect) and not getting a rematch.

Even the Genus beat me and didn’t give me a return match HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 23, 2018

Hogan responded to a fan who tweeted “Bret Hart in 1993” by writing, “Back then before you were born we we still drawing huge money,his era did start yet brother lol.”

Back then before you were born we we still drawing huge money,his era did start yet brother lol. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 23, 2018



In April 1993, Hart dropped the WWF World Heavyweight Championship to Yokozuna at WrestleMania IX. Hogan then appeared and quickly beat Yokozuna for the title.

Hart later claimed that during a conversation with Vince McMahon, he was told that Hogan refused to drop the WWF World Heavyweight Championship to him. Hogan, however, stated that during a conversation with McMahon, a deal was made for Hogan to drop the belt to Yokozuna at King of the Ring in June 1993. All three men eventually wound up in a meeting, where McMahon outlined the plan to have Hogan drop the WWF World Heavyweight Championship to Yokozuna and denied telling Bret that Hogan refused to drop the title to him.

Another fan responded, “[CM] Punk” and Hogan simply said, “He was still in junior high school.”

He was still in jr high — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 23, 2018

During his time as an active wrestler, Hogan was often accused of using his superstar status to hold down younger talent and keep himself at the top of the cards. In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel in October, Hogan admitted it was true.

“Once I got in the [top] spot, to keep the spot, that’s where the politics come in. Everybody goes, ‘Well, Hulk Hogan was a politician.’ Well, thank God I was,” Hogan said.

“That’s why I made more money than anybody, that’s why I kept the belt longer, that’s why instead of a five or six or 10-year run like The Rock or Stone Cold or different wrestlers, I had a 35-year run on top.”