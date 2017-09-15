Hulk Hogan Calls Hurricane Irma Victims Without Water and Power ‘Crybabies’

Hulk Hogan fired off some tweets about victims of Hurricane Irma on Thursday, after he braved the storm from his Clearwater, Florida., residence.

He referred to those who lost their power and water supplies as “crybabies” who could have had it much worse.

“No water, no power, crybabies, everyone’s complaining…” he wrote.

“…these people have no clue how bad it could be, Praying for those that got hit hard, lost homes, lives, businesses, lost everything.”

In a response to a tweet of support, Hogan called some of the victims “spoiled” and lamented them for complaining when things could’ve been worse.

The confirmed death toll from Hurricane Irma stood at 69 Thursday morning. At least 38 people were killed across the Caribbean. In the United States, 31 deaths were reported in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Also, police are conducting a criminal investigation into the deaths of eight residents of a nursing home in Hollywood, Florida, that lost power in the storm.