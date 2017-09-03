Hulk Hogan Comments On A Possible Wrestling Return

During a recent Q&A, Hulk Hogan commented on a potential return to wrestling with a question for the fans:

“Now I got a question for you. From this point forward, with Hulk Hogan being in the prime of his career, with Hulk Hogan being the greatest beach bum ever with the greatest beach shop, what do you fans want to see me do with wrestling? Do you want me to stay out of it? Do you want me to get back in it? Do you want me to tear the business apart? I want to hear from you guys. I want to get your replies. What do the fans want Hulk Hogan to do about wrestling from this point forward.”