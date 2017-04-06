Hulk Hogan Comments On Bill Maher Racial Slur?
Hulk Hogan sent out a tweet on Saturday which appears to be a reference to a recent incident with comedian/political commentator Bill Maher. On the show Real Time, Maher made a joke while using the phrase “n***a” and later apologized for his comment after receiving backlash.
You can check out Maher’s comment and what Hogan wrote below:
Bill Maher just called himself a "House Nigger" and the audience applauded. #RealTime #Racist #FamousLastWords #FuckBillMaher pic.twitter.com/r85v4Ygqkd
— James Burgos (@jamesburgos) June 3, 2017
ON PURPOSE and ,only an apology,,unbelievable. HH
— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 4, 2017