Hulk Hogan Comments On His Status For WWE Raw 25

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was asked on Twitter by a fan if he would be making a surprise appearance on the 25th Anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw on January 22nd. He responded with this:

I will be home watching and cheering on my friends next Monday on Raw brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 16, 2018

There is said to be a slight concern as to how sponsors would react to the move, however, a lot of names have been pushing for the company to use Hogan as a major surprise during the three-hour broadcast.