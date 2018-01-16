Hulk Hogan Comments On His Status For WWE Raw 25

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan was asked on Twitter by a fan if he would be making a surprise appearance on the 25th Anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw on January 22nd. He responded with this:

There is said to be a slight concern as to how sponsors would react to the move, however, a lot of names have been pushing for the company to use Hogan as a major surprise during the three-hour broadcast.

