– In an interview with SI.com, Hulk Hogan commented on Kenny Omega possibly joining WWE:

“It’s tough to go your whole life without eating at McDonald’s or riding in a Chevrolet,” said Hogan. “If you don’t touch on the WWE, the story’s not complete. But maybe Kenny could be the exception.”

– PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham is currently battling pneumonia. Graham was reportedly taken to the emergency room and the hope is that he will be sent home soon.