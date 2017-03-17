hulk-hogan

Hulk Hogan Comments On WWE WrestleMania 33 Speculation

Published On 03/17/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

With people speculating about Hulk Hogan possibly making a return to WWE at Wrestlemania 33, Hogan clarified what his plans are for WrestleMania weekend:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.