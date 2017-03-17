Hulk Hogan Comments On WWE WrestleMania 33 Speculation

With people speculating about Hulk Hogan possibly making a return to WWE at Wrestlemania 33, Hogan clarified what his plans are for WrestleMania weekend:

Maniacs I have no plans to be at WM33,I will be at Hogans Beach Shop Orlando on International Dr,March 29/April 3D-? See u at HBS! BrotherHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 17, 2017