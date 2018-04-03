Hulk Hogan Makes It Well Known That He’s Ready To Wrestle Once Again

WWE has confirmed they were recently in talks with Hulk Hogan about a potential return to the sports entertainment company.

It’s been well documented Hogan’s WWE return has depended on the company being sure that bringing him back won’t cause backlash due to the racist comments debacle from 2016. It’s possible WWE may hire him in an Ambassador role.

Hogan noted on his Instagram account that he’s back to his old weight of 303 lbs and that it’s too bad that he’s not in the main event of WrestleMania because he’s “ready.” He wrote the following:

“Weighed in at my old weight of 303 today,to bad I’m not in the Main Event at Mania because I’m ready brother,but I will be cheering my friends on from home! HH.”