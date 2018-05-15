Hulk Hogan On Potential WWE Returns, Fans Still Being Upset With Him, More

Hulk Hogan was interviewed by The Buffalo News today. Here are the highlights.

Fans who are still upset about the racially insensitive comments: “People know me. I’m human being like anybody else, and sometimes, people make mistakes. When they do, you watch that person a little bit more closely than you did before to see what kind of person they really are. I just want people to judge me by my actions, not a few misspoken words. To those few fans who feel (hurt), I’m forever sorry, and I’ll do whatever I can to make them feel comfortable with me.”

On a potential WWE return: “Until you hit a home run, it’s not a home run. All these things say it’s imminent or rumors, that’s like saying ‘maybe, possibly, could be.’ Until I’m back home with the WWE, I’m not home. Hopefully some day I can go back home and be with my family, the wrestlers and all the people I love. I just really, really hope it happens.”