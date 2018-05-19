Hulk Hogan On Three Biggest Moments Of His Time In WWE

Hulk Hogan was recently a guest on CBS Philly’s Howard Eskin Show. During the interview, he discussed the three biggest moments of his decorated pro wrestling career. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

“The first one, of course, was WrestleMania 1 where we pulled out all of the stops.” Hogan remembered, “we had Mr. T. We had Billy Martin there. We had Mary Hart. We had everybody there. The Rockettes, Alice Cooper, Cyndi Lauper, I mean, we had the whole gambit there for WrestleMania 1. Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon bet the farm that this was going to make or break the pro wrestling business and this is where we did the transition. This is where we shifted gears into an international phenom, the wrestling business, instead of just a local scenario, so WrestleMania 1 was so important and it put wrestling on the map.”

“Then we go to WrestleMania 3 where we set the largest indoor attendance record and I wrestled André The Giant.” Hogan recalled, “that really cemented my career in stone when André The Giant passed the torch to me because nobody had ever beaten The Giant before.”

“And then, fast forward to WrestleMania 18 where I came back to WWE after working for Ted Turner for about eight years.” Hogan continued, “I came back. Everybody thought that Hulk Hogan was washed up, he was too old, maybe he was out of gas, maybe he couldn’t keep up. And I went out to the ring with The Rock and basically took The Rock to school at WrestleMania 18. And that match, from what a lot of the wrestling fans talk about, was the biggest WrestleMania moment ever because the whole building was cheering for Hulk Hogan and the whole building was cheering for Rock off and on, and it was the craziest go against the grain cheer the bad guy because nobody expected it. It was just something that changed the landscape of how the wrestling fans view the heroes and villains.”