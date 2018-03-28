Hulk Hogan Says He’ll Watch WrestleMania 34 From The Beach

Hulk Hogan noted on Twitter that he’ll be watching WrestleMania 34, but not from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Instead, the former WWE Champion said he’d be watching from “the beach” via the WWE Network. He sent out the following:

yes sir I will be on the beach watching Wrestlemania on the WWE network brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 27, 2018

WWE has confirmed that they were recently in talks with Hogan about a potential return.

It’s been well documented that Hogan’s WWE return has depended on the company being reasonably sure that bringing him back won’t cause a big backlash due to his racist comments debacle from 2016. It’s possible that WWE hires him in an Ambassador rol