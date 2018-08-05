Hulk Hogan Teases Big Announcement

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is teasing a big announcement for October 27 as on Saturday, the former WWE Champion gave a speech at the National Sports Collectors Convention in Cleveland, Ohio where he teased the announcement and talked about being reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

“All the brothers out here with the nWo shirts on, something really special is going to be going down,” Hogan said. “Just remember, the date, October 27. Go to HulkHogan.com, something very special is gonna happen October 27.”

“There’s a lot of stuff going on. WWE put Hulk Hogan back in the Hall of Fame,” Hogan said to a rousing ovation. That means I get to go back and beat Vince McMahon up one more time.”