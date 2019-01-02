Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Jim Ross & More React To Mean Gene Okerlund’s Death

Many people in the wrestling industry have already reacted to the death of “Mean” Gene Okerlund and here are some of the responses:

Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019

Of the very few regrets I harbor in my career, one was never getting to scream "Mean Gene" when answering the queries of a man who presence was larger than life and ingrained in the better memories of my childhood.

RIP Mean Gene.

My condolences to the Okerlund family. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) January 2, 2019

I MAKE THE GENE MEAN LAUGH SO HARD HERE HE TELL ME I MAKE HIM CRY. HE HELP ME WHEN I DONT REMEMBER THE JABRONIS NAMES I WRESTLE. I LOVE YOU BROTHER. https://t.co/YFnuEWVFn6 pic.twitter.com/YvgpApVeTE — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 2, 2019

Teared up to the news this morning on the passing of my dear friend and legend Gene Okerlund. He was one of the most amazing human beings I’ve ever met and so supportive of me. You will be so missed 🙏🏽 my condolences to your family. funny memory: https://t.co/7882p8Pjb4 pic.twitter.com/FgKWy1oY87 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) January 2, 2019

Man Mene Gene was the greatest. He made every moment feel like it was the Super Bowl. He was the best. I’ll miss all the great talks and moments we had. Rip brother. Send my love to Andre, Curt and Rod. pic.twitter.com/rcjXcK5jD1 — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) January 2, 2019

So sad today to hear of the sudden passing of my dear friend @TheGeneOkerlund I just saw Mean Gene in North Carolina at WrestleCade. It’s so true that our tomorrow’s are never guaranteed. Say hello to Jan, Mean Gene. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PQ4ZZGmXnx — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 2, 2019

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

Mean Gene was the voice of millions of childhoods. Mine certainly. An honor to meet him. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/krsMtbeNIl — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) January 2, 2019

Devastated to hear the news of my friend Gene Okerlund’s passing. He was, and will always be, pro wrestling greatest stick man #meangene — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) January 2, 2019

RIP “Mean” Gene. Thanks for the memories and being a Gentleman. God Bless. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJn3HsY7Am — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 2, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of one of the greatest voices in wrestling. Mean Gene you will be missed and we will continue to love you. What a true class act. I am very fortunate to work with you. — Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) January 2, 2019