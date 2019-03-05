Hulk Hogan, Triple H, Ted DiBiase and More React To King Kong Bundy’s Death

The death of King Kong Bundy brought forth touching tributes and remembrances on social media from the wrestling world. Read what Hulk Hogan, Triple H, “The Million Dollar” Man” Ted DiBiase, Kevin Owens, Mick Foley, Big E and more had to say about the one-of-a-kind wrestling icon.

Saddened to hear of King Kong Bundy's passing. A WrestleMania attraction, a true big man and a fan-favorite of the @WWE Universe. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/w8NGxRL9lk — Triple H (@TripleH) March 5, 2019

I’m saddened by the passing of King Kong Bundy. Great guy, who I’ve known most of my career. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/Ado3QEq7xA — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) March 5, 2019

I met King Kong Bundy in 1999. I had just started training and was helping out backstage at the show he was on. I’ll always remember him being really funny and just such a great guy. I wish I had been lucky enough to cross paths with him again. My thoughts go out to his family. — Kejwhdbmwkiajdbsn (@FightOwensFight) March 5, 2019

Hate to hear about the passing of King Kong Bundy. He was so cool to me when I walked in that @WWE dressing room as an absolute nobody in 1986. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 5, 2019

Rest In Peace to the true master of the Five Count. Condolences to his loved ones. #KingKongBundy — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) March 5, 2019

RIP King Kong Bundy pic.twitter.com/e5lc8MqQ9a — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) March 5, 2019

Wow. King Kong Bundy was soooo good and ahead of his time. He was a machine and he never ran out of gas. @WWEBigE stole his 5 count in NXT too. #RIP — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) March 5, 2019

RIP my friend. Thanks for your humor and kindness. #KingKongBundy pic.twitter.com/MdzLtvyy6S — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 5, 2019