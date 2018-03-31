Hulk Hogan Understands That He Needs To Apologize To All Wrestlers

TMZ.com caught up to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan while he was in Los Angeles for the Andre the Giant premiere earlier this week. During the interview, he was asked about Mark Henry’s comments about how he needs to apologize to all of the black wrestlers for his racist comments in a leaked sex tape. Here is what Hogan had to say:

“I totally agree with him, not to the black wrestlers, to all the wrestlers. What I said was way out of line and I’m forever sorry for that.”

Hogan’s WWE return has depended on the company being sure that bringing him back won’t cause backlash due to the racist comments debacle from 2016.