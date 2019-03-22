Hulk Hogan – WrestleMania News, Beth Phoenix Responds To Body Shamer

– The slow, inevitable reintegration of Hulk Hogan into the WWE Universe continues.

According to a report today by PWInsider, Hulk Hogan will be on hand for WrestleMania 35. Well, WrestleMania 35 weekend at least, which is taking place in the New York/New Jersey area.

This will be the first time Hogan will be on hand for WrestleMania weekend since 2015. Hogan appeared at WrestleMania 31 in Santa Clara, California as part of a surprise reunion of the nWo backing Sting in his match against Triple H (who was backed by D-Generation X).

While it’s quite possible that Hogan will appear at WrestleMania 35, he’s more likely to induct his longtime friend, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, into the WWE Hall of Fame.

A few weeks ago, WrestleVotes broke the news of Torrie Wilson’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame and said that Beefcake would be part of that class as well.

Exclusive: HOF news…. Torrie Wilson & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake will be inducted as part of the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 2, 2019

PWInsider confirmed with WWE sources that Beefcake will be on hand for WrestleMania 35 weekend as well. While that doesn’t confirm his induction, it definitely looks like it’s happening. For WrestleMania weekend, WWE generally only brings back former stars that are Hall of Famers or going in.

