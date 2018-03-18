ICW Star Calls Out UFC Star Ahead Of Commonwealth Games Next Month

Insane Championship Wrestling sent out the following:



PRO WRESTLER CALLS OUT UFC STAR FOR COMMONWEALTH SHOWDOWN



After qualifying for this year’s Commonwealth Games Scottish wrestling team last month, ICW professional wrestler Joe Hendry has today called out Australian UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker. The pair join their country’s freestyle wrestling teams under the 97KG category, with the possibility of facing one another at the upcoming Gold Coast Games, starting April 4 in Australia, depending on the draw.



Speaking live on BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound radio show, Hendry said: “What kind of athlete would I be if I didn’t call out the top guy?! I am calling out UFC Champion Robert Whittaker. He’s the toughest guy in the world, it’s going to be a tough day at the office. If a professional wrestler can beat a UFC champion of the world it’s going to result in a very interesting situation. Beating Whittaker is as important as bringing a medal home for me.”



While Australian native Whittaker will be the first active UFC Champion to compete in the Commonwealth Games, Hendry is the latest professional wrestler to follow in the footsteps of household names like Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar, who found success in both amateur and Professional wrestling. Hendry’s entertaining entrance videos alongside his ring presence and athleticism are part of what makes fans love him.



Hendry has assured everyone he will be all business come the Commonwealth Games: “Make no mistake about it, we are proving that professional wrestlers are elite athletes. End of story. I’m doing this for the people I love, my fans and the hard working professional wrestlers who put their bodies on the line up and down the country for your entertainment. Let’s do this!”