Identities Of Bobby Lashley’s Sisters From This Week’s Episode Of WWE Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center NY on the USA Network featured a segment involving Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley.
By watching the show, Zayn brought Lashley’s three sisters to Raw with him as a way to try and expose him. Jessica was played by independent wrestler “Mr Everything” Victor Andrews. Frances was played by wrestler Max Caster.
I want to thank everyone for your congrats to my twin cousin Jessica on her #raw debut tonight. I couldn't be prouder of her. Lol. No really thank you everyone. It was a great moment for me. Like I always say, "Don't just be anything. Be EVERYTHING!!"
— Victor Andrews (@Im_MrEverything) May 22, 2018