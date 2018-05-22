Identities Of Bobby Lashley’s Sisters From This Week’s Episode Of WWE Raw

By
Andrew Ravens
-

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Albany, NY at the Times Union Center NY on the USA Network featured a segment involving Sami Zayn and Bobby Lashley.

By watching the show, Zayn brought Lashley’s three sisters to Raw with him as a way to try and expose him. Jessica was played by independent wrestler “Mr Everything” Victor Andrews. Frances was played by wrestler Max Caster.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR