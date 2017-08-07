Identity Of Jason Jordan RAW Opponent (Video), SmackDown Women’s Promo, RAW Match Sponsor

– Above is a promo for this week’s WWE SmackDown, featuring Ms. Money In the Bank Carmella vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi in a non-title match. Naomi will defend her title against Natalya at the August 20th WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

– WWE landed another blue-chip sponsor for tonight’s RAW as Mercury Insurance sponsored Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, which saw The Lunatic Fringe get the win.

– Tonight’s WWE RAW in Toronto saw Jason Jordan defeat enhancement talent Jean-Pierre Goulet, billed from Quebec City. The man behind the gimmick was Israeli wrestler Tomer Shalom, who has worked the Canadian indie scene for several years now. It appears the name was a mix of former WWE Tag Team Champion Jean-Pierre LaFitte and former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Goulet, also from Quebec City. Below is video from the match: