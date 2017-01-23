Identity Of Jobber On RAW, WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Mustafa Ali Vignette
Published On 01/23/2017 | News
– WWE aired this new vignette for cruiserweight Mustafa Ali tonight:
– Neville vs. Cedric Alexander has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode.
– The woman squashed by Nia Jax on tonight’s WWE RAW from Cleveland was indie women’s wrestler Ray Lyn. She’s been re-tweeting congratulatory comments from fans at @Ray_lyn. Below is a photo of her in the ring before the loss:
