Identity Of MJF Drink Thrower, Renee Young Reacts To Full Gear

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

– The identity of the “fan” that threw a drink at MJF at AEW Full Gear was indy wrestler Alan Angels. Angels wrestles in the Atlanta area.

– Renee Young commented on Jon Moxley’s match with Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear:

