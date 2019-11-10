Identity Of MJF Drink Thrower, Renee Young Reacts To Full Gear

– The identity of the “fan” that threw a drink at MJF at AEW Full Gear was indy wrestler Alan Angels. Angels wrestles in the Atlanta area.
The fan who threw a drink at MJF was @Alan_Angels_ pic.twitter.com/qdKlkc5Hj5
— HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) November 10, 2019
– Renee Young commented on Jon Moxley’s match with Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear:
Hi. Yes. Hello. I hate this.
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019
Seriously wtf. https://t.co/3SPoVXoEcG
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019
Anyways i hear Christmas Movies are a great palette cleanser. (Help!)
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) November 10, 2019