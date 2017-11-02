Impact Departures, Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight, Johnny Impact vs. Eli Drake

– Above is a promo for Johnny Impact vs. Global Champion Eli Drake at Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode will feature the final hype for Sunday’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The following matches have been announced:

* Johnny Impact and Global Tag Team Champions oVe vs. The LAX and Global Champion Eli Drake

* Moose competes for Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan

* Garza Jr. vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Sonjay Dutt vs. Petey Williams vs. Matt Sydal vs. X Division Champion Trevor Lee

– Referee Robert King, referee Brian Hebner and X Division talent Marshe Rockett have all announced on social media they they are done with Impact. They join Rockstar Spud, Taryn Terrell, Eddie Kingston, Robbie E, Jeff Jarrett and Reno Scum as talents who have left the company in recent weeks. Below are posts from Hebner, Rockett and Moore on their releases:

Today is a new day and a new chapter. Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for everything. Until we meet again! — Marshe' All Day (@MarsheRockett) November 1, 2017

Wanted to let everyone know that I have asked & been granted my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING ! Thanks to my locker room, Ur the best! #123 — Brian Hebner (@babyhebner) November 2, 2017