Impact Preview & Video Promos For Tonight, Hot McKenzie Mitchell Photo Shoot Video

– Impact posted this behind-the-scenes video from McKenzie Mitchell’s recent Forces of Nature photoshoot.

– Below is the line-up for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode:

* Garza Jr. vs. Johnny Impact in #1 contenders match

* Rosemary will be in action

* Knockouts Champion Sienna, Caleb Konley & Texano vs. Allie, Dezmond Xavier & James Storm

* Moose visits the American Top Team MMA facility

* The LAX explain the 5150 Street Fight at Bound For Glory

– Below are promos for tonight’s show to hype the Moose angle and Impact vs. Garza for a shot at Eli Drake’s Global Title: