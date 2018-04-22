LIVE REDEMPTION RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

Impact Redemption Results – April 22, 2018

Welcome to the Redemption pay-per-view event.



The show opens with a video showing Impact wrestlers discussing what remption means and how far they’re willing to go to achieve it. It also includes the Sami Callihan bat spot with Eddie Edwards. The hype video focuses mostly on the Aries/Fenix/Pentagon Jr. match.

Josh Matthews with Don Callis on commentary welcomes everyone to the show discussing the motto is, “Harder, Faster, Stronger.”

Drago vs. Aerostar

First match is Drago vs. Aerostar with Lucha Underground called Impact’s “partner.” Matthews also plugs the debut of Season 4 of Lucha Underground. Callis takes a shot at “Stanford” saying Matthews never had a star next to him on commetnary.

Callis pumped Aerostar’s “La Bombita” finisher.

The two tie up, then Drago puts Aerostar in a backhold. Both separate, then go for a test of strength. Drago nails Aerostar’s knee instead of doing the test of strength. Aerostar does a twisting corkscerw off the top rope, then a head scissors by Aerostar. He then nails a delayed plancha onto the floor and the fans chant, “Lucha” in response.

Back in the ring, Drago nails a superkick, knocking Aerostar to the mat but doesn’t go for a cover. Aerostar is eventually knocked out of the ring and Drago nails a twisting tope con hilo/suicide drive. He throws Aerostar into the ring and gets a two. Drago nails Aerostar with a kick to the head whilst Matthews and Callis joke about Aerostar’s lite up mask. Aerostar nails a rather impressive “La Bombita” onto the outside which the cameras almost missed.

Aerostar gets a two, then the two exchange pin attempts. A double clothesline knocks the two to the ground. Callis points out the two have been tag team partners before in AAA. Callis/Matthews plug the Global Wrestling Network while Drago hits an hangman DDT and gets a long two count.

Areostar nails another suicide drive and the crowd chants, “Ole ole ole. Lucha. Lucha.” He throws Drago into the ring but only gets a two count. Aerostar misses a run into the corner, then Drago gets a two count.

Drago gets a very long two count with Callis saying Drago wrestles a lot like Ultimo Dragon. Drago nails a powerbomb, picks Aerostar back up, and has the powerbomb blocked. Aerostar nails a rolling cutter, but botches a springboard, gets tossed onto the apron, hits a kick, then a springboard codebreaker for the three count.

Winner: Aerostar!

Callis and Matthews discuss whether Aerostar tweaked his knee during the match.

Then they go into an in-depth look into the tag match between LAX vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner. It includes Ortiz and Santana playing dominos before they get a call from King saying Konnan had “been taken” but they didn’t know by who. No word on who King is or what happened to Konnan.

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Title Match: LAX (c) vs. Eli Drake and Scott Steiner

The challengers are out first with Drake carrying both briefcases from the Feast of Fired match. Matthews notes one contract is for the tag belts while the second is for a future World Title shot. Steiner comes out with Matthews noting Steiner’s resume of champions and Matthews saying he’s “the most unpredictable” guy out there.

LAX comes out next from their entrance and Steiner steals one of the Puerto Rican flags. Callis questions whether Santana and Ortiz should be in the match, but says it’s smart because it involves their street cred. Oritez tries to hit LAX with one of his briefcases, but the ref is able to separate. Steiner mouths off to the crowd while he’s serenaded with a not so TV-14 chant.

Crowd is solidly behind LAX and Callis wonders why they’re “chanting for hoodlums.”

Drake talks smack to Santana who nails him in the side of the head in the corner. Santana tags out to Ortiz, but Drake fights them off. LAX nails several tandem moves, then gets a cover for a two. Drake nails a knee to the stomach and tags in Steiner. Ortiz nails a European uppercut but gets knocked to the outside. Drake starts beating Ortiz and slams him into the side of the ring while Steiner distracts the ref.

Steiner picks up Ortiz and nails a belly to belly suplex for a one count, but lifts him up. Callis says he’s playing into Santana’s hot headedness. Ortiz gets knocked into the outside, then Steiner hits power moves on both Santana and Ortiz. He and Drake hit double elbows and Drake (who tagged in) gets a two. Callis says Konnan is like a father to Santana and Ortiz while Matthews says they’ll update his condition when they get more information. They also suggest the “street lifestyle” may have caused issues.

Santana nails both Drake and Steiner, then hits a rolling cutter on Drake. Santana tries to get a cover but Steiner breaks up the cover. Santana gets crotched on the top rope and Steiner nails a Frankensteiner from the top rope. Callis says it’s the first time he’s done that from the top rope in five years.

Steiner locks Santana in the Steiner Recliner, but Oritz breaks it up. Drake, who was tagged in at some point, tries to superplex Santana from the top rope, but Ortiz blocks. Santana goes after Steiner while Drake names the Gravy Train on Ortiz and gets the three count.

Winner and NEW tag champs: Drake and Steiner.

Callis suggests Santana went after Steiner instead of the finish because Konnan wasn’t there.

Pentagon Jr. cuts a promo in Spanish in the back.

Taiji Ishimori vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Brian Cage vs. DJZ vs. Trevor Lee.

Matthews suggests Lee is the strongest man on the roster, while Callis says he’s the strongest in the X-Division. Xavier is praised for winning the Super X Cup. Ishimori is called one of the most thrilling competitors on the roster. Matthews asks if the people who do Ishimori’s theme can come play at Impact. Callis, “Why are you asking me?” Heh.

El Hijo del Fantasma comes out the AAA Latin American Championship. DJZ comes out and Matthews says we’ll find out what happened on Impact this Thursday about his Mexico trip which left him with a ruptured colon. Callis also says he saw Chris Jericho yesterday. Brian Cage comes out and they discuss how he took out EC3 and Lashley.

Two people will be in the match at all times and is being done under lucha rules, which means if someone gets thrown to the outside someone else can go into the ring.

DJZ and Xavier start the match. The two do chain wrestling to start the match. The two exchange jumps, then hits a dropkick on DJZ.

DJZ nails Ishimori on the outside and Lee enters the ring. He plays to the crowd and Xavier sends him out. Fantasma comes in and gets tossed twice to the apron, and DJZ tags in. Xavier is knocked out, Fantasma knocks DJZ out comes in and Ishimori comes in to face Fantasma.

Crowd chants for Cage as Ishimori gets knocked out. Lee comes in, hits Fantasma outs, gets a cover on DJZ. He gets a small cradle on Lee but only a two. Lee does a back suplex on DJZ but only a two. Lee hits Cage, then Xavier trying to keep DJZ from tagging out.

Cage finally tags in and destroys Lee with wraparound clotheslines. Cage destroys Xavier and Fantasma with a german suplex. Isimori is caught and hit with a springboard moonsault for a two count. Matthews suggests there might be a problem with the top left turnbuckles because both Cage and Aerostar have missed moves from there.

DJZ hits a great flying DDT to the outside while Xavier and Fantasma are the legal men. Ishimori nails DJZ but DJZ kicks out. Cage cleans house. Fantasma and Ishimori are working together but Cage gets both and throws them. Cage hits a knee to Lee but a reversed crossbody by Lee who gets a two. Xavier tags in and does a handspring kick but Lee escapes.

Fantasma hits the Arrow from the Depths of Hell on Xavier, then a driver, but the pin is broken up. DJZ hits a top rope hurricanrana but it’s broken up by Lee. They’re all hitting big moves but Cage gets control and destroys everyone, covers Xavier for the win.

Winner: Brian Cage

