Impact Title Match Announced, Scott Steiner Videos From Impact, Magnus Top 5

– Courtesy of Impact Wrestling and The Fight Network, above are the top 5 matches of Magnus – vs. Sting at Bound For Glory 2013, vs. Jeff Hardy at Final Resolution 2013, vs. Samoa Joe at Lockdown 2014, vs. The Motor City Machineguns at Final Resolution 2009 and vs. Bobby Roode at No Surrender 2013.

– Next Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode will feature Moose defending the Impact Grand Title against Eli Drake.

– This week’s Impact saw Scott Steiner return to set up the tag match at Slammiversary with Josh Mathews. They will be going up against Joseph Park and Jeremy Borash. Below are videos from Thursday: