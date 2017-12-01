Impact Wrestling Add Two Promotions To Their Streaming Service

DEFY Wrestling and Future Stars of Wrestling are the latest promotions announced as being part of Impact Wrestling’s “Global Wrestling Network” service that features events from Impact Wrestling, Border City Wrestling, SMASH Wrestling and more.



A match from DEFY Wrestling’s DEFY 9 event, featuring Sami Callihan vs. Randy Myers is expected to air on this week’s Impact Wrestling episode, while Future Stars of Wrestling will provide the Global Wrestling Network service with thousands of hours from their library that features names including Eli Drake, Matt Hardy, John Morrison, Kenny King, Sami Callihan, Ricochet, Rich Swann, AR Fox, Tony Nese, Roderick Strong, The Young Bucks and more.