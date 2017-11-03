Impact Wrestling Allegedly Threatening To Sue Cable Providers, Reby Hardy Comments More On Hardys – TNA

– Reby Hardy posted more comments regarding the legal threats from TNA Wrestling over the rights of the “Broken” characters:

“There’s so much more I want to say, but will refrain out of respect for people who don’t want their personal biz out in this mess. For now. What I don’t understand is why a company already fighting an uphill battle would make their own war path even steeper. Trust, I haven’t had one person (affected by this) respond with, ‘hey, maybe you should chill’. I’m not the only 1 who feels this way only difference is I have nothing to lose by putting it all out there. And the boys ? Yeah, THEY GOOD. Bet. They’re going to be JUST FINE But don’t come for hard working, loyal dudes who have done nothing but right by u in & throughout shady biz & expect silence. Bc I don’t GAF. Everyone else out there can call it what they want, but I go hard for my family & what I believe is right… ..& even harder when something is WRONG. And these MFers are dead wrong for this. Not about the $. Not about the gimmick. It’s the PRINCIPLE.”

– Reby Hardy also posted another update on the Hardys/TNA Impact Wrestling legal situation with the following remarks:

“UPDATE: TNA sending ‘spooky’ letters to cable providers threatening to sue if they air Hardys. Trying to screw ROH & ruin wrestling for fans. Hardys just EXISTING & providing for our family, mind you. I think they believe they own our birth certificates at this point… TNA trying to ruin wrestling for all fans out of spite, but CONTRACTS ARE UP. *YOU* let them expire, REMEMBER ? You don’t own these boys ! Irony is, Matt’s contract did not include exclusivity; could have legally appeared on ANY televised program WHILE UNDER TNA CONTRACT. Don’t ever want to hear anyone talk about “burning bridges” when this move, which f***s ROH & cable providers, leaves the most ashes behind. TNA would rather destroy biz relationships with ROH & cable providers for the sake of trying to fck the Hardys. Think about that ! Who is going to want to work with you now ? I mean, with the exception of GFW guys coming to IMPACT tapings for $20 towards greyhound fare..”