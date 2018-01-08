Impact Wrestling Announces Details On Mini-Golf Tournament

Impact Wrestling sent out the following:



Impact Wrestling Mini-Golf Tournament



The first ever IMPACT Mini-Golf Champion will be crowned in Orlando in January when our fans who purchased VIP Packages for our Jan. 10th – Jan. 15th Tapings will hit the mini-links with our Stars!



That’s right! All you have to do is head over to ShopIMPACT.Com Orlando VIP and purchase now and you are all set to play mini-golf with the Stars! This is your chance to mingle, take selfies and videos with your favorite IMPACT Stars. Get closer than ever before!



We will be announcing who is playing over the next week, but our first Star set to tee off is none other than Global Champion Eli Drake! Imagine sinking a hole in one in front of the champ! Or the look on Eli’s face when you beat him on the 18th hole!



Stay tuned to IMPACTWrestling.Com to find out who else will be playing mini-golf on Saturday, Jan 13th in Orlando! If you haven’t already, be sure to get your VIP Package now! Not only will you play Mini-Golf with the stars, but you will also have a chance to Brunch with the Knockouts, you’ll get your front row seats to each night of taping and more!